Bobcat apprehended while ‘shopping’ in Kentucky Dollar General

News

by: Joey Gill and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Floyd County, KY Sheriff’s Department / Facebook)

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Employees at a Dollar General store in Martin, KY had a pretty testy shopper pay them a visit Wednesday evening— and the claws came out.

Quite literally.

A bobcat was found inside the store near the deodorant aisle. Floyd County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook that deputies, KSP troopers, and Martin Police were able to safely capture it and remove it from the store.

Thankfully, no employees or customers were injured and neither was the bobcat, who was released into the wild.

Dollar General did not immediately respond for comment, but we would venture to say that THIS customer won’t be graciously allowed back.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.