Bob Bennett’s family seeking community’s videos to help coach recover

FRESNO, Calif. — Former Fresno State baseball coach Bob Bennett remains hospitalized, roughly a week after doctors performed CPR on him to get his heart beating again, after he lost consciousness during a procedure to have a Watchman device implanted in his heart.

According to a video posted to facebook by his grandson Brett Prieto on Monday night, Bob’s family is seeking help from the community to help his grandfather start breathing on his own again.

“He seems to be more responsive when he hears voices, hears people talking to him, and in order to get him off the ventilator, he needs to be responding more, so we wanna give him that little extra push,” said Prieto in the facebook video.

The family is asking you to send Brett a short video explaining what Bob has meant to you, and that you’re “rooting for him, love him, and praying for him.”

Brett says he needs your videos by 6 p.m. Thursday night, and that he will compile them and show them to his grandfather.

You can watch Brett’s video here, on Karin Prieto’s facebook page or here on Todd Bennett’s facebook page to get more information on how you can help.