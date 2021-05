The Blue Jays beat the Braves on Saturday in the championship game of the Clovis West Cal Ripken Rookie division. They trailed 2-0 headed to the final inning, but scored three runs in the top of the 6th and hung on for the win.

The team is coached by Dustin Dugan and one of his assistant coaches is Sports Central’s Scott Bemis. His son Cooper is also a member of the team.

Scott did mention that it was a well-played game by both teams.