Blossom Trail orchards are in season and blooming ready for 33rd year

REEDLEY, California (KSEE) – For the first time in 33 years the Fresno County Blossom Trail opening ceremony was held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns, but the Reedley Chamber of Commerce says going out to see the trails is just the ticket to lift spirits during the pandemic.

“I just think it’s an awesome opportunity for families. You know, a lot of us have been stuck indoors. The sun’s out, come out, jump in your car and take a cruise through the different communities and just see some beautiful blossoms,” said Erik Valencia, the executive director of the Greater Reedley Chamber of Commerce.

The Blossom Trail ceremony is always held on the first Friday in February in different locations. This year it was held on the Reedley College Campus.

“I mean, with COVID we don’t really get to see people around campus so it’s nice to be part of the Fresno County Blossom Trail and partner with the Reedley Chamber of Commerce to bring some sort of a great atmosphere,” said George Takata with Reedley College.

The blossom trail tradition began in 1988 thanks to the Fresno County Farm Bureau.

Reedley, Kingsburg, Orange Grove, Sanger, and other surrounding areas are now part of the annual event.

“It’s a great opportunity for you to visit the great communities and although we are still in the COVID times…I think us locals take for granted, but we have people from all over the world, across the nation, and across the state that come to visit our beautiful blossoms,” said Valencia.

“It’s a Valley landmark. I’ve lived here for over 30 years and so I know very well the importance of the blossom trail and tourism and the money it brings into this area and so hopefully during this pandemic that we can generate some revenue with that,” said Takata.

Click here for more information on the Fresno County Blossom Trail.