Blossom Trail 2020 open for business

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE) – Get ready for a taste of spring with the 2020 opening of the Fresno County Blossom Trail.

The trail officially opened for business on Friday with a ceremony in Orange Cove.

“It’s a time to bring tourists in that have never enjoyed our scenic views that the South Valley brings. and, it’s just a time of beauty,” said President of the Orange Cove Chamber of Commerce Glenda Hill. “It’s just an exceptional time of beauty at that time of the year.”

The 32nd annual Fresno County Blossom Trail is a self-guided tour through eastern Fresno County.

Visitors will be able to see the blossoming stone fruit orchards and citrus groves along the trail. It includes the communities of Sanger, Kingsburg, Orange Cove, Reedley, Fowler, and Selma.

More information on the Fresno County Blossom Trail can be found on goblossomtrail.com.

