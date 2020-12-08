Blood centers see donation shortage, worry it’ll get worse in coming days

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Blood centers across the country continue to see a critical shortage on donations and worry it’ll get worse in the coming days.

Donations of blood started to decrease nationwide since the pandemic started.

Fast forward nine months later and the need is even greater especially here in the Valley.

The Central California Blood Center is seeing the biggest shortage yet.

“Right now especially some of the blood types like O+ and O- they are in our hands for less than 48 hours. We have about a 2 day inventory of blood right now which is not what we want to have,” said Ersilia Lacaze, Director of Marketing with the CC Blood Center.

Lacaze said the blood inventory for local hospitals is critically low causing concerns for patient safety.

“All the blood that they have will essential go to traumas or very critical patients which will push off other patients that still very much need surgery but that perhaps aren’t as critical,” Lacaze added.

Ersilia said as it is, during the holiday season donations of blood drop and now with the new stay-at-home order she fear less people will go.

“Donating blood is considered and essential activity so it’s not only essential it is critical right now. We are doing everything to keep everyone safe. There are masks, temperatures being taken, chairs are socially distanced so please come out and donate,” Lacaze said.