“Black Lives Matter” street painting in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, California – (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City council members and the community gathered in downtown Fresno to celebrate Black Lives Matter Day on Thursday.

Hundreds of community members were in front of city hall as several people painted the words, “Black Lives Matter,” along P street.

The City of Fresno closed P Street between Tulare and Fresno streets from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The city council announced a declaration of an annual proclamation of “Black Lives Matter Day.”

Black Lives Matter being painted along P St in front of City Hall #BLM pic.twitter.com/7OQZPt98oc — Jocelyn Moran (@jocelynamoran) June 18, 2020

