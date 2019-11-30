Black Friday: do people still shop brick and mortar or is it all online?

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – It is officially the day after Thanksgiving and that means one thing, Black Friday. So how are the local businesses doing?

Overall, the Riverpark Shopping Center wasn’t overwhelmingly busy during the day, but the traffic did pick up at night.

There are reasons for that including online shopping and the holiday starting early on Thanksgiving night.

“We have been staying open later and later,” said Bath & Body Works Seller Elizabeth Beltran. “So like last night we closed at like 1-1:30 and then they opened I belive at like 4 this morning.”

On Friday, people walked all of Riverpark Shopping Center with bags in their hands as they piled into the stores to get the best deals and sales of the season.

According to the National Chamber of Commerce, America spends an average of $1,000 on the holidays each year.

Last year, Adobe Analytics reported U.S. consumers spent over $6 billion on Black Friday alone.

Although some people come to shop, others are at the shopping centers to get into the holiday spirit. Whether that be a picture with Santa or time spent with loved ones.

“A log of cousin and sister time so it was a fun week,” said Amanda Martinez as she stood next to her sister, children, and nephews.

“It is a true blessing to spend time with family,” said Martinez’s sister. “It is wonderful to be here.”

These sister’s little ones agreed when asked what their favorite part of the holiday season.

“Spending time with my friends and family,” said Aidan Martinez matter of a factly.

However, trends seem to be shifting. More people are expected to shop online especially with Cyber Monday right around the corner.

