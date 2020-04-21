Bitwise collaborates with more than 20 states in launching website to help unemployed workers

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Less than three weeks ago, Bitwise Industries helped launch the website OnwardCA.org, and since then, it’s helped match more than 300,000 Californians with at least one resource.

The website connects people with job training programs, job opportunities and services for things like groceries, shelter and child care.

It is expanding by helping more than 20 other states launch their own websites.

“The worker displacement happening as a result of COVID-19 isn’t limited to California or even Colorado, it is really affecting the entire country,” said Jake Soberal, the CEO & co-founder of Bitwise Industries.

Colorado launched OnwardCO.org on Monday. Other states are expected to do so in the coming weeks.

Soberal said it is important to reach as many people as possible across the nation.

“This is an abrupt and really, really traumatic moment of job loss and so we wanted to really make clear and obvious that we don’t want to just connect you to a job, we want to also be thoughtful about what you might need between here and that first paycheck,” he said.

Soberal added that Central Valley residents are among those most actively using the website.

“We actually know that the three areas of highest utilization in the application, number one is Los Angeles, number two is San Francisco and number three is the San Joaquin Valley,” he said.

When launching the website, Soberal said he thought about the most vulnerable populations in the Central Valley and nationwide that would be most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our hope is that it has a direct impact in putting some of our friends and neighbors back to work,” Soberal said.

COVID-19 resource links:

