Bites climb as rattlesnakes wake from hibernation

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Rattlesnakes are waking from hibernation right now in Central California.

A single bite can be deadly.

It’s why California Poison Control and the Fresno Chaffee Zoo teamed up today to share some new information on how to stay safe.

Fresno Chaffee Zoo curator of reptiles Mark Halvorsen says, “Rattlesnakes are not aggressive animals. They are animals that tend to waiver from stress or any kind of potential interaction. So if you see a rattlesnake the best thing you can do is give them as wide a space as possible.”

California Poison Control gives these tips to avoid rattlesnake bites.

Rattlesnake bite prevention tips

Wear boots and long pants when hiking

Stay on trails when hiking, away from the underbrush and tall weeds

Do not touch or disturb a snake, even if it appears dead

Carefully inspect logs or rocks before sitting on them

Never hike alone in remote areas. Always have someone with you who can assist in an emergency

Teach children to respect snakes and to leave them alone

Halvorsen says, “Most of the time when we have rattlesnake interaction that results in a bite it is because someone is actually touching the animal.”

Dr Rais Vohra — now a familiar face in Fresno County’s fight against coronavirus — has been sharing his expertise on toxins and snake bites for years as a medical director of California Poison Control. Vohra says, “If you’ve got a venomous injury you can start the treatment right away which is called antivenin.”

In the case of a bite, hospitals work with poison control to match and locate a particular anti-venom that stops the bite from causing further harm.

If a bite occurs, California Poison Control gives these guidelines:

How to treat a rattlesnake bite

Get immediate medical attention

Do not apply ice, do not use a tourniquet or constricting band, do not try to suck out the venom, and do not use any device to cut or slice the bite site

Keep calm, do not run, and keep the affected extremity elevated during transport to a medical facility

Many veterinarians now carry rattlesnake anti-venom and rattlesnake vaccines for dogs and other pets that are bitten. Contact your veterinarian for more information.