Bills to visit Kansas City or host Cincinnati in Divisional Round

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following the Bills’ Wild Card round win against the rival New England Patriots Saturday night, the team has advanced to the Divisional round. Next weekend, they will either play at the Chiefs or host the Bengals at Highmark Stadium.

Should the 2-seed Chiefs beat the 7-seed Steelers at 8:15 p.m. Sunday, the Bills will travel to Kansas City for their next matchup. Should Pittsburgh upset Kansas City, the Bills will host the Bengals in Orchard Park. The time, day and network for next week’s game are still yet to be announced.

This article will be updated after Sunday’s games.