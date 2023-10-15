BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills running back Damien Harris was transported off of the field by ambulance with a neck injury after taking a hit during the first half of Buffalo’s Sunday night contest against the Giants.

Harris gave a thumbs-up as he was stretchered away late in the second quarter. The Bills reported the former Alabama star had movement in his arms and legs and was transported to a hospital for further testing. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Harris lay motionless on the turf for several minutes and a large swath of his Bills teammates surrounded him as trainers tended to him on the turf.

The entire team is surrounding Damien Harris as the ambulance comes out on the field. pic.twitter.com/RE04Cbey8h — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) October 16, 2023

Harris went down after being tackled by linebacker Bobby Okereke on a 1-yard gain up the middle to convert a third-and-1 situation.

Harris’ helmet appeared to hit Okereke squarely in the left shoulder. The game was delayed for about five minutes while players from both teams gathered around him on the field.

The 26-year-old Harris is a fifth-year player who sent his first four seasons with New England before signing with the Bills in free agency this offseason.

An ambulance waits on the field as medical staff attend to Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris is attended to by medical staff after taking a hard hit against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris, center, is hit by New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II (97) during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Harris was injured on the play. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.