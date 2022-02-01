Bills promote QB coach Ken Dorsey to Offensive Coordinator

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills have a new offensive coordinator, and they didn’t have to look far. On Tuesday, the Bills announced they promoted quarterback coach and passing game coordinator Ken Dorsey to OC, filling the vacancy left by Brian Daboll after he was hired to be the next head coach of the New York Giants.

Dorsey has been instrumental in helping to develop quarterback Josh Allen over the last three seasons. In Allen’s breakout 2020 season, he completed 396 of 572 passes in a career-high 69.2% completion percentage, as well as a franchise-record 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns. Allen’s numbers in the 2021 were comparable to the previous season, and he finished with 4,407 yards and 36 touchdowns in the regular season.

Allen also threw the first “perfect game” in the playoffs against AFC East foe New England in a 47-17 Wild Card whooping where Allen was 21 of 25 for 308 yards and five touchdowns. The offense committed zero turnovers, never punted and never kicked a field goal, scoring a touchdown on every possession.

In his postseason interview last Monday, Allen expressed how much Dorsey has meant to him throughout the three seasons he’s been with the Bills, stating, “I think when he [Ken Dorsey] got here three years ago I think my career definitely changed in terms of how I viewed the game of football, just having a guy in the quarterback room that played the game, is the winningest college quarterback of all time, 38-2 he’ll never let me forget that, he says it all the time.”

“But just the way that he approaches the game, he’s competitive, he’s smart, you know he works his ass off and I appreciate what he’s done for me over the course of my career so far and again.”

When Dorsey arrived in Buffalo in 2019, he helped raise Allen’s passer rating 17 points from Allen’s rookie season to his second year in the league, from 67.9 to 85.3. That number jumped again from 2019 to 2020, from 85.3 to 107.2.

Prior to his tenure with the Bills, Dorsey spent five seasons as the quarterback coach of the Carolina Panthers from 2013 to 2017, helping Panthers QB Cam Newton to an MVP crown and Offensive Player of the Year in 2015 when Carolina won the NFC.