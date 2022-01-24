Bills fans welcome team back with open arms after devastating loss to Chiefs

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a somber morning in western New York, but Bills fans’ hopes for next year are already in bloom.

Numerous supporters were waiting for the team at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport when they arrived early Friday morning.

In an intense game pitting the Bills against the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo’s opponent came away with a victory after scoring a touchdown in overtime.

The Chiefs will go on to play the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship this coming weekend. And after that, the 49ers will take on the Rams.

The winners of each game will go on to compete in the Super Bowl on February 13.

Buffalo Bills

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am