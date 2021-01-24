Bills fall to Kansas City 38-24 in the AFC Championship

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

KANSAS CITY, M.O. (WIVB) — For the first time in 27 years, the Buffalo Bills played in the AFC Championship game, and as they did in 1994, the Bills faced the Kansas City Chiefs. But unlike 27 years ago, the Bills fall to the Chiefs.

The Bills open up the game with the ball, and on the first drive, they get into fourth down territory near midfield. Josh Allen finds Dawson Knox for the fourth down conversion. The Bills end the possession with a 51-yard field goal courtesy of Tyler Bass to give Buffalo the 3-0 lead early. Bass’ 51-yard field goal marked the longest postseason field goal made in Arrowhead Stadium history.

After forcing the Chiefs to a three and out on their first possession, the Bills also go to punt on their second drive of the game, but chaos ensues! Mecole Hardman muffs the punt, and Taiwan Jones recovers the ball at the three-yard line! Buffalo punches it in on the next play with a short pass from Allen to Knox in the end zone. Bass misses the extra point, and the Bills lead 9-0.

That’s where the score would stay after the first quarter.

The Chiefs open up the second quarter with a touchdown of their own. Mahomes takes his offense 80-yards in 14 plays in just under seven minutes and finishes off the drive with a three-yard touchdown to Hardman. The Bills lead shrinks to 9-7.

Buffalo punts on their next possession, and when Kansas City gets the ball back, they waste no time in taking the lead for the first time all game. Hardman opens up the drive with a 50-yard run, and four plays later the Chiefs get over the goal line with a six-yard Darrel Williams touchdown run. The Chiefs lead 14-9.

Kansas City holds the Bills to a three and out, and again put points on the board the next time they have the ball. The Chiefs score on a nine play, 77-yard drive to make it 21-9. KC has now scored 21 unanswered points in the second quarter.

On the final drive of the half, Buffalo goes 73-yards down the field in 12 plays but can’t get over the goal line for a touchdown. The Bills settle for a 20-yard field goal courtesy of Bass and head into the half trailing 21-12.

The Chiefs open up the third quarter with the ball, and immediately find themselves with big yardage on a 31-yard Tyreek Hill pass-and-catch from Mahomes, but upon further inspection, Hill stepped out of bounds 16 yards into the play. Buffalo challenged the play, and the play was brought back 15 yards. KC would kick a field goal to end the drive and increase their lead 24-12.

The Bills respond with three points of their own, thanks to a 67-yard, 10 play drive. Bass kicked a 27-yard field goal to make it 24-15.

It doesn’t take long for Kansas City to add to their lead. Hill takes off for a 71-yard run, and three plays later it’s Travis Kelce who gets the one-yard touchdown pass. Chiefs led 31-15 at the end of the third.

With the Bills on the move at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Allen throws a dart but it bounces off John Brown’s hands into the waiting arms of Rashad Fenton for Allen’s first career postseason interception. Kansas City takes over on the 42 yard line.

The Chiefs capitalize on the turnover and go 58-yards to the end zone. Mahomes hits a wide open Kelce for the touchdown. KC jumps out to a 38-15 lead.

The Bills puts together their first offensive touchdown drive with 7:30 left in the game. Buffalo goes 75-yards in 10 plays and get into the end zone by Allen threading the needle to Isaiah McKenzie for a six-yard score. Allen’s two-point conversion fails with an interception in the end zone, Bills trail 38-21.

Buffalo goes for the onside kick, and the ball is recovered by Tremaine Edmunds! The Bills take over on the 49-yard line. That marks the first successful onside kick in the postseason since the 2014 NFC Championship game.

On the very next play following the onside kick recovery, Allen throws a beautiful 34-yard pass to Stefon Diggs to get the Bills into the red zone. But after a brawl that included most of the Bills offensive line and Kansas City’s Alex Okafor, the Bills are forced to kick a field goal instead of scoring a touchdown. Bass kicks yet another 51-yard field goal, his second of the night, and the Bills trail 38-24.

That’s where the score would stay. The Bills fall 38-28 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. Josh Allen finished the game completing 28 of 48 passes for 287 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The Kansas City Chiefs advance to the Super Bowl to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.