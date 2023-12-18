BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The hits keep on coming for the resurgent Bills defense, as interior tackle Jordan Phillips underwent surgery on his injured wrist, coach Sean McDermott said Monday.

Phillips, who got hurt in the second half of Sunday’s 31-10 win against Dallas while pressuring Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, will not play in Saturday night’s game on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers. His availability status is week to week, McDermott said, and the Bills expect to gain more clarity on his status in the coming days.

Having underwent surgery on his rotator cuff during the offseason, the 31-year-old Phillips came off the physically unable to perform list during training camp and has played in all 14 games for the Bills, compiling 15 tackles, 5 quarterback hits, and 2.5 sacks. He has started the past nine games in place of DaQuan Jones, who remains on injured reserve following surgery on his pectoral muscle, but has “a chance” to return before season’s end, McDermott said last week.

Alongside starter Ed Oliver, the Bills have three other healthy players at the defensive tackle position: midseason acquisition Linval Joseph, Tim Settle and Poona Ford, who has been inactive for nine games this year.

All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano (leg) and top cornerback Tre’Davious White (Achilles tendon) have been lost for the season, and the Bills were without starting safety Micah Hyde (neck stinger) and pass rusher A.J. Epenesa (rib) in the game against the Cowboys. Both defenders are “improving,” McDermott said Monday, but it is not yet known if either will be able to return this week.