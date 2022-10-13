ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the history of the University at Buffalo, only about 30 players have made it to play pro football, and one of those guys is current Buffalo cornerback, Cam Lewis.

With his college days under his belt and the last few years on the Bills, Lewis has been in Buffalo for nearly eight years and has really embraced it as home. He’s also consistently giving back to the community that has been home for so long.

“The community has showed me so much love, coming from the University at Buffalo and then being a Buffalo Bill, they always show me so much love, so it’s always good to give back to the kids.”

In the past year, the father of two has volunteered at the Boys & Girls Club and recently helped the Bills relaunch a program that helps families with SNAP benefits get access to local, fresh food.

“I always want to give back to the kids that don’t have a lot of things or need someplace to go… uplifting type of deal, so it’s always good to give back,” he said

He gives credit to Coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane for putting together a team and atmosphere that not only focuses on playing good football but creating good community connections.

“It’s the type of culture that we have,” he said. “You want to help this community that shows so much love to us. Bills Mafia is crazy and they support all our charities when somebody goes down, like Dawson when his brother passed, they donated so much money to his foundation.”

And he said Buffalo Bills fans have really embraced him, being from a local college.

“I really appreciate the love, it really warms my heart for real.”

