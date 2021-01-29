Bigelow says aliens “right under people’s noses”

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
February 07 2021 03:30 pm

MYSTERY WIRE — Space entrepreneur Robert Bigelow raised eyebrows and public interest when he made a provocative comment to the CBS news program 60 Minutes back in November 2017.

Bigelow told correspondent Lara Logan that aliens are already here on Earth, “right under people’s noses.”

Since the program aired, UFO-curious folks around the world have wondered what Bigelow meant with that controversial statement.

During our recent sit-down with Bigelow, we asked him.

MORE FROM ROBERT BIGELOW INTERVIEW:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com