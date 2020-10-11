Bigelow addition could help form nice trio of Fresno State backs

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — We are two weeks out from Fresno state football’s season opener against Hawaii at Bulldog Stadium on Oct. 24.



We should know the Bulldogs starting quarterback by this time next week, and when it comes to the running back position, Fresno State might have a trio of backs anchoring the backfield this season.

The headliner is senior Ronnie Rivers, who led the Mountain West in touchdowns last season, and according to Bulldog offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, has worked hard this offseason and put on some extra muscle.

Redshirt junior Jordan Mims also will likely be in the mix, after missing all of last season after an ankle procedure. Grubb said Mims is almost all the way back to 100 percent and has started taking some live reps at practice.

“Jordan and Ronnie provide a really stable, explosive, really really high level of knowledge in understanding the game,” says Grubb.

And then there’s Jevon Bigelow, a Central High alum who contributed as a true freshman at Wyoming, but transferred back home to Fresno State before last season. Per NCAA rules, Bigelow had to sit out last season, but Grubb is excited about what he could be bring to the team this year.

“I really feel like they could be a three-headed monster,” says Grubb. “They’re really showing that they got some skills. (Jevon is) a local kid with a really big skillset. He is not just a power back, out of the backfield. He’s not just your typical A-gap guy. He can catch the ball. He’s fast, and we’re super-excited to have him here.”

Bigelow showed his versatility out of the backfield during his senior season at Central in 2017, when Bigelow had 2,350 yards from scrimmage (1535 rushing, 815 receiving) and 21 touchdowns (16 rushing, 5 receiving), as the Grizzlies won their first Central Section Division I title.