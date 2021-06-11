Big Hat Days coming back to Old Town Clovis, kicks off this Saturday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Big Hat Days is coming back to Old Town Clovis. It kicks off Saturday after being canceled for the first time in its 83 year history due to COVID-19.

“We want people to come out and feel good about getting out, bring their families and just have a really enjoyable weekend,” Diana Hunnicutt membership director of the Clovis Chamber of Commerce said Friday.

The 15 block street fair is hosted by the chamber. They estimate it draws a crowd of 150,000 people over two days.

“It’s great. It’s the biggest event of the year,” Tom Frost the owner Frost Oak Creek Creations said.

Frost said he’s already been helping customers from outside the area who arrived a day early.

Botique employee at Revival 23 Makenna Delgado said it’s a great way to show those out of towners what Clovis is about.

“We get new people, and then we get those people who bring their friends and they’ve never come. So we’re just building our community. So it’s aways fun (to tell them) to try that restuarant or try that coffee shop,” she said.

Hunnicutt said they moved the event from its usual slot in April to let the pandemic situation continue to improve. They’re asking people to mask up and there will be no carnival or face painting.

All vendors will have sanitizers, with those serving food wearing masks and gloves.

“We worked very closely with the Fresno County Health Department. I mean that was our priority to make sure if we were going to proceed with this event and it got approved we wanted to be safe,” Hunnicutt said.

Clovis police will also be focusing on safety in a different way, with extra officers conducting foot patrols and interacting with the community.

Frost said it’s nice to see big events like this making a comeback.

“You want people to be exposed to your business district. You want the events like the farmer’s market, rodeo, all those. It just adds another layer of activity and keeps the district interesting,” he said.