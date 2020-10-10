Big Fresno Fair opens as a drive-thru eats event

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The Big Fresno Fair has been going on since 1884 and the pandemic was not going to stop its 137th year from happening, but this year it’s looking very different as its been turned into a drive-thru eats event.

“It’s almost like a car hop situation where they have runners that will come up to your car and take your order,” said Stacy Rianda, the Deputy Manager of the Big Fresno Fair.

Featuring 18 fair food booths, entertainment, music and more, anyone who attends is asked to wear a face covering, remain in their vehicles and credit and debit cards are the preferred way to pay.

“It’s nice that they can sit in their cars so they don’t have to wait in line and they can sit there with their air conditioning on and their radios or whatever they want,” said Mary Beth Mize of the Mobile Funnel Cake stand.

A fair fan who has been going his whole life says he misses the annual tradition but says this drive-thru event is the next best thing.

“Miss the sense of family that the fair would bring, but glad we were able to still enjoy it at least in this fashion. It was actually really smooth,” said Alejandro Gonzalez.

You can purchase a fast pass for $50 at a Save Mart or Food Maxx participating location or you can get in the fast pass lane for free if you drive a Toyota because they are one of the event sponsors.

“I expect everyone in Fresno to come out here and get some cinnamon rolls and soft tacos and corn dogs,” said Rianda.

The drive-thru fair is going on through Sunday, October 18th and entry is free.

