Big Fresno Fair offers outdoor space to local businesses to operate amid COVID-19 restrictions

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The pandemic is forcing businesses to get creative. The Big Fresno Fair is using its 165 acres of outdoor space to help businesses meet COVID-19 restrictions.

“Just offering up our outdoor spaces for businesses that can’t operate indoors and don’t have an outdoor space,” said Taylor Childers, the special events coordinator for the Big Fresno Fair.

The Big Fresno fairgrounds normally hold more than 200 events a year, but this year due to the pandemic, there’ve been just 35.

“We are here to help, even though we are not really able to operate, but we are here to help them so they can continue to operate.”

The Fresno Chamber of Commerce supports the fairs outreach efforts.

“I think it gives folks an opportunity to stay open, maybe expand some service, it gives folks an opportunity to go and check out what the fairgrounds are all about and I think it’s a win-win for everybody,” said Nathan Ahle, the President/CEO of the Fresno Chamber of Commerce.

The Pentecostals of Fresno are holding outdoor church services at the fair.

“We started looking for an alternative solution because online church services is good, but it certainly not like meeting together,” said Gary Sones, the senior pastor of The Pentecostals of Fresno.