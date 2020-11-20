Big Fresno Fair offers outdoor space to local businesses to operate amid COVID-19 restrictions

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The pandemic is forcing businesses to get creative. The Big Fresno Fair is using its 165 acres of outdoor space to help businesses meet COVID-19 restrictions.

“Just offering up our outdoor spaces for businesses that can’t operate indoors and don’t have an outdoor space,” said Taylor Childers, the special events coordinator for the Big Fresno Fair.

The Big Fresno fairgrounds normally hold more than 200 events a year, but this year due to the pandemic, there’ve been just 35.

“We are here to help, even though we are not really able to operate, but we are here to help them so they can continue to operate.”

The Fresno Chamber of Commerce supports the fairs outreach efforts.

“I think it gives folks an opportunity to stay open, maybe expand some service, it gives folks an opportunity to go and check out what the fairgrounds are all about and I think it’s a win-win for everybody,” said Nathan Ahle, the President/CEO of the Fresno Chamber of Commerce.

The Pentecostals of Fresno are holding outdoor church services at the fair.

“We started looking for an alternative solution because online church services is good, but it certainly not like meeting together,” said Gary Sones, the senior pastor of The Pentecostals of Fresno.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.