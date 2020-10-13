Big Fresno Fair extends virtual livestock auction

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Not only is the Big Fresno Fair looking different this year, one of the most sought after events — the livestock auction event is completely virtual and youth exhibitors are hoping the community logs on and shows their support for all of the hard work they’ve put into their projects.

“They’ve had a helk of a year. From no school to no shows to everything that’s happened,” said Lauri King, the Deputy Manager at the Big Fresno Fair.

She adds that the pandemic has taken a toll on kids everywhere and this is one way to get back a feeling of normalcy.

“People need that competition, but the most important thing is that these youth exhibitors have put their heart and soul into this this year and it’s really time for our community to step up and support them,” said King.

Brothers, 13-year-old Chase and 11-year-old Caleb Gann are participating in the virtual show this year and say they’re happy to at least have the opportunity to show off their hard work.

“A lot of the fairs — California in particular didn’t get to have their show this year and it’s a blessing that we did,” said Chase.

“Some of them don’t have opportunities like our parents gave us to just come out here and get goats and just show,” said Caleb.

Their stepfather, Ryan Person, has been in the livestock industry his whole life and knows how much these competitions mean to the kids.

“Very important to our agricultural people especially here in the Valley, these are our future leaders…it’s very important that we go out there and support them as much as we can and this is a big event here in the Valley every year especially in the Fresno area.”

“That can make or break if a kid can do this again,” said Chase.

The extension of the virtual livestock auction goes on through Tuesday, October 13th at 10 a.m.

