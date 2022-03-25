FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Biden Administration has sent alerts to Governor Gavin Newsom this week about a potential cyberattack carried out by Russia.

In the three-page letter, the president warns Gov. Newsom that there could potentially be a Russian cyberattack triggered by the conflict in Ukraine.

In the letter, the president also urges the Newsom Administration to increase efforts to prepare their cyber security team to make sure safeguards are in working order to protect California’s critical infrastructure systems.

State Senator Melissa Hurtado says there is direct evidence that California, the 5th largest economy in the world, is very vulnerable to a serious cyber attack.

Hurtado said she reached out to the Legislative Analyst Office for a report on the state’s cybersecurity.

“It basically came back saying, we’re not prepared in the state of California, as we should be, for a cyber attack. And actually, in 2020 there were 47,000 cyberattacks, in the state of California alone, with $1.2 billion that went out for those attacks,” Hurtado said.

According to Hurtado, the 2021 results were a bad sign as well.

“In 2021, just in the first six months, there were 38,000 attacks, just in the first six months so we were already outpacing 2020,” Hurtado said.

