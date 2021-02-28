Bicyclist struck and killed in central Fresno crash identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A bicyclist that was struck and killed by a pickup truck early Saturday morning in central Fresno has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Fresno Police says they received a report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at 2:54 a.m. in the area of Weber and Floradora avenues, between McKinley and Olive avenues. A pickup truck and a pedestrian were found at the scene.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead by officers.

A preliminary investigation found that the pickup was traveling south on Weber in the area of Floradora when it struck a man riding a bicycle. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to police.

The bicyclist was identified as Alex Valles, 38 years old, of Fresno, according to the coroner’s office.

The collision remains under investigation.