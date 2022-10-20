FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bicyclist is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle near Fresno State Thursday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department

Police say the crash happened around 7:00 a.m. on Bullard between Cedar and Chestnut avenues.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Bullard between Chestnut and Cedar avenues is expected to remain closed until noon, according to police.