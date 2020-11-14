Bicyclist hit and killed by car in southeast Fresno, police searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A bicyclist was hit and killed by a car in southeast Fresno Friday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

At around 5:22 p.m. the police department received several phone calls related to a traffic collision at Cedar and North avenues. When officers arrived they located an adult male. Police say the victim appears to be in his 60s.

The victim was traveling westbound on North Avenue around the railroad tracks, west of Golden State Boulevard. Police say that at one point the railroad crossing arms came down and started flashing red. That is when a man driving a white Yukon disobeyed the railroad crossing lights and proceeded westbound. The driver did not stop or slow down when he saw the bicyclist.

The driver struck the victim at a high rate of speed according to witnesses and continued westbound out of the area, police say.

The victim received multiple injuries and was pronounced dead by EMS.

Police are looking for the suspect driving a white GMC Yukon. They say the vehicle should have major front end-damage based on the collision and evidence authorities have at this point.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at 621-7000 or call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 498-STOP.