Beyoncé, Taylor Swift could have historic night at Grammys

Taylor Swift appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019, left, and Beyonce appears at the world premiere of “The Lion King” in Los Angeles on July 9, 2019. Swift could become the first woman to win the show’s top prize, album of the year, three times. Her first surprise album of 2020, the folky, alternative adventure “folklore,” is competing for the top honor. While Beyonce has never won album of the year, she is the most nominated act. With 24 previous wins and nine nominations this year, she could surpass Alison Krauss’ 27 wins and become the most decorated woman in Grammys history. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) — It could be a night for the history books for Taylor Swift and Beyoncé at Sunday’s Grammy Awards — for both good and bad reasons. Swift could become the first woman to win the show’s top prize, album of the year, three times.

With 24 wins and nine nominations this year, Beyoncé could surpass Alison Krauss’ 27 wins and become the most decorated woman at the Grammys.

Yet history could also repeat itself and Beyoncé could be shut out of winning a top award — a common occurrence for R&B and rap artists throughout Grammy history.

Trevor Noah hosts the show, which airs at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS and Paramount+.