Better Business Bureau warns of ‘quarantine puppy’ scam

(CNN Newsource) — If you’re looking to adopt a puppy while staying at home, make sure it’s legit.

The Better Business Bureau is warning of a recent spike of quarantine puppy scams — where people advertise on websites for animals that don’t exist or are never shipped.

Scammers convince would-be-owners to provide the money upfront or make excuses about why they can’t see the pet in person.

A woman reported losing more than $2,000 to two different puppy scammers in April.

To avoid these scams, don’t buy a pet without seeing it in person, avoid wiring money or using a cash app or gift card.

And consider reaching out to a local animal shelter.

