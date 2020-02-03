Best of Super Bowl Tweets

Twitter goes wild during, and after a global sporting event like the Super Bowl, so I decided to pick out and share with you guys some of the most interesting tweets I saw in the hours that followed the conclusion of Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

One tweet getting a lot of attention, came from President Trump, congratulating the Chiefs on their Super Bowl win, but making a big mistake in the process…

President Trump congratulated the 'Great State of Kansas' after the Chiefs' Super Bowl win. They play in Kansas City, Missouri https://t.co/5b55PPBTr4 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 3, 2020

Of course, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP, which means a trip to the “happiest place on earth” will now be on his calendar.,,

Congrats to #SuperBowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, the latest to shout those thrilling words… https://t.co/K1wvJrSQCq pic.twitter.com/2m5lrs1E34 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 3, 2020

How would you celebrate winning a Super Bowl title?

In the case of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, the answer is simple…

"I might have a double cheeseburger tonight, with extra cheese."



Never change Andy, never change 🍔 pic.twitter.com/5t1JQsBtGY — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 3, 2020



That Super Bowl confetti that falls onto the field, had some interesting messages on it this year…

The #SuperBowLIV Chiefs victory confetti has tweets from happy fans on it! pic.twitter.com/IxLcL7grgS — Elanna Rubenstein (@RubensteinESPN) February 3, 2020



Darren Rovell, a Sports Business Reporter & Senior Executive Producer for @ActionNetworkHQ, spotted a Chiefs fan getting creative in the stands.

When you can spend $7,000 for the Super Bowl seat, but force yourself to edit your Priest Holmes jersey… pic.twitter.com/ZjqplP84Fs — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 3, 2020

And then there was another fan, who apparently didn’t think the game was very exciting at all…

Nothing like taking a $7,000 nap during the Super Bowl 😴



(via @KarisaMaxwell)pic.twitter.com/miuevCdEMy — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 3, 2020

One of the cool moments from this year’s Super Bowl, was the play the Chiefs ran near the goal line to convert a 4th down, in which players looked like they were doing a dance routine in the backfield before the snap.

That play was apparently inspired by a play in the Rose Bowl 72 years ago.

The Chiefs' Super Bowl spin move trick play was taken from Michigan at the 1948 Rose Bowl https://t.co/RHnU94XGaI — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 3, 2020

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid joined the ESPN set after the game. Former BYU quarterback Steve Young and Reid are both BYU football alums, and during Young’s junior season in 1982, Reid was a graduate assistant coach for the Cougars, which inspired this fun exchange between the two…

Great moment on ESPN between Andy Reid and Steve Young.



Young: “My JV coach [at BYU]. He taught me everything I know about quarterback.”#BYU #SuperBowl #ChiefsKingdom @kslsports pic.twitter.com/daxCWc1xYJ — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) February 3, 2020

And the Super Bowl is the most bet sports event of the year. And there was no shortage of fun gambling-related stuff that hit twitter…

Your Super Bowl nugget of the night from @MikePalmCirca w/us on @VSiNLive: one bettor placed $10,000 on the Chiefs to score exactly 31 points at either 18/1 or 20/1.



Palm said it's the same bettor who popped the South Point last year for $100,000 when the Rams scored 3 points. — Mitch Moss (@MitchMossRadio) February 3, 2020



Mattress Mack loses $1 million on Super Bowl 54.



He wasn't alone:https://t.co/7TrvwgNKqw — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) February 3, 2020