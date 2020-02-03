Best of Super Bowl Tweets

Twitter goes wild during, and after a global sporting event like the Super Bowl, so I decided to pick out and share with you guys some of the most interesting tweets I saw in the hours that followed the conclusion of Super Bowl LIV in Miami.
One tweet getting a lot of attention, came from President Trump, congratulating the Chiefs on their Super Bowl win, but making a big mistake in the process…
Of course, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP, which means a trip to the “happiest place on earth” will now be on his calendar.,,
How would you celebrate winning a Super Bowl title?
In the case of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, the answer is simple…
That Super Bowl confetti that falls onto the field, had some interesting messages on it this year…
Darren Rovell, a Sports Business Reporter & Senior Executive Producer for @ActionNetworkHQ, spotted a Chiefs fan getting creative in the stands.
And then there was another fan, who apparently didn’t think the game was very exciting at all…
One of the cool moments from this year’s Super Bowl, was the play the Chiefs ran near the goal line to convert a 4th down, in which players looked like they were doing a dance routine in the backfield before the snap.
That play was apparently inspired by a play in the Rose Bowl 72 years ago.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid joined the ESPN set after the game. Former BYU quarterback Steve Young and Reid are both BYU football alums, and during Young’s junior season in 1982, Reid was a graduate assistant coach for the Cougars, which inspired this fun exchange between the two…
And the Super Bowl is the most bet sports event of the year. And there was no shortage of fun gambling-related stuff that hit twitter…