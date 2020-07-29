Best Buy to close stores on Thanksgiving

News

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2019, file photo, the Best Buy logo is shown on a store in Richfield, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

(WIVB) — Best Buy is closing its stores on Thanksgiving, but shoppers will still be able to order items online.

The retailer says it is working to offer more convenient pickup options and start offering some seasonal deals earlier in the year.

The latter is being done so that customers can purchase holiday gifts earlier.

This past Monday, Target announced that it would also be closing its stores on Thanksgiving, saying “this isn’t a year for crowds.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know