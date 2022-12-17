Williams gets third down sack

The Fresno State defensive stars have come up big in the second quarter. Senior safety Evan Williams, who has not made a decision yet on whether this will be his last game as a Bulldog, or he will come back for one more year, had a big third down sack with about a minute left in the first half, forcing a Wazzu punt.

Still 16-0 Fresno State with :33 left in the second quarter.

Perales big sack

Senior defensive end Davd Perales, playing in his last game as a Bulldog, comes around the edge on third and long, and sacks Cameron Ward of Washington State to force a punt.

The Bulldogs then get a break, as Nikko Remigio muffed the ensuing punt, but the officials ruled that the Cougars interfered with his ability to catch the punt, negating the fumble.

Still 16-0 Bulldogs, with 6:38 left in the second quarter now.

Safety makes it 16-0 Bulldogs

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward stepped out of bounds in the back of the end zone on the Cougars last possession, giving Fresno State a safety to make it 16-0.

Senior defensive tackle Leonard Payne Jr. was credited with forcing the safety, after he applied pressure on the play.

Mims TD, 14-0 Bulldogs

Washington State gambled on a fourth and 1 from its own 23 yard line, early in the second quarter, and the Bulldogs got a stop.

They took advantage of it, Jordan Mims finishing off a four play, 23 yard drive, with a 3 yard touchdown run.

It’s now 14-0 Bulldogs early inthe second quarter.

7-0 Fresno State after 1st quarter

The Bulldogs took the opening drive of the game, and went right down the field, going 75 yards in six plays, with Jake Haener finishing off the drive by hitting Zane Pope for a 22 yard touchdown, giving the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead.

Fresno State’s defense got a three-and-out on Washington State’s first possession

On the ensuing drive, the Bulldogs again put a nice drive together, but were unable to add to their lead, when Abraham Montano missed a 36-yard field goal.

Neither team was able to do much more for the rest of the quarter offensively.

Red Wave well represented

I saw a lot of Fresno State fans on the road this morning heading down Highway 99 on the way to Los Angeles, so not surprisingly, the Fresno State side of the stadium is a sea of red, in the two lowest decks. There are three more decks above that by the way (four, if you count the press box/suite level)

Not surprisingly, the Red Wave well represented here at Sofi pic.twitter.com/ESOcZW8PJN — Scott Bemis (@SBemisOnline) December 17, 2022

Sofi Stadium impressive

Here is the view from the press box.

And here’s the view from my spot in the press box pic.twitter.com/jQqqQB2Xcd — Scott Bemis (@SBemisOnline) December 17, 2022

Here are some pregame shots I got from my phone showing how impressive this NFL stadium is.

First time at Sofi.

Wow! pic.twitter.com/UG6IdEz78S — Scott Bemis (@SBemisOnline) December 17, 2022