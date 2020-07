Las Vegas Raiders tight end Paul Butler pulled off an impressive feat Monday, and then posted the video to his twitter account. Check it out.

Jumped out of a 46in pool today😅 pic.twitter.com/9BVS8Abi4k — Paul Butler (@_Paul_Butler_) July 13, 2020

Butler is out of a small college in Pennsylvania, and has mainly been a practice squad guy the last couple years for the Raiders, but based on the athleticism shown in this video, it might be time for the Raiders coaches to give the 6-foot-6, 250-pound tight end a little longer look during the team’s upcoming training camp.