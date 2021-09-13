Bemis’ Best Video: Lemoore alum Holaday produces some scrambling magic for Fresno City College

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – With the help of two terrific touchdown runs from freshman quarterback Justin Holaday, the Rams beat Santa Rosa Junior College 24-7 on Saturday, and perhaps more importantly, also got a coveted spot in Bemis’ Best.

With the win, Fresno City moved to 2-0 on the young season, and will travel to American River College in Sacramento for a 1 p.m. kickoff this Saturday.

Just a reminder, you can listen to that game on 940 AM KYNO in Fresno on Saturday, with Sports Anchor Scott Bemis and former Fresno City tight end Mike Brady on the call. Coverage of the game on KYNO begins at 12:45 p.m.

