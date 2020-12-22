Bemis’ Best: Fresno State’s Thibault wins another big amateur title

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (KSEE) — Fresno State senior golfer Brigitte Thibault used a late run of good play, to come back from eight shots down in the final round, and win the Dixie Amateur Championship in south Florida on Sunday.



Thibault played the last ten holes in 5-under-par and closed with a final-round 69, which was good enough for a two-shot win over Ellen Hume. Thibault finished at 6-under-par for the tournament.

Dixie Women’s Amateur CHAMP 🏆!!! (71-71-71-69) What a blessing to finish the 2020 year with a dub’. Very grateful to even have the opportunity to train and compete! Nothing has been taken for granted! Link for full message. https://t.co/wbqTMF85Hr pic.twitter.com/dWShMFrW7k — brigitte thibault (@bri_thib) December 20, 2020

It’s the second major amateur title of the year for the former Mountain West Conference individual champion, as she also won the Women’s Western Amateur in July.

Thibault, who is the top-ranked women’s amateur from Canada, is also in the field again for the second-ever Augusta National Women’s Amateur to be held at Augusta National Golf Club this spring, the week before the Masters Tournament is played there.

She missed the cut in the ANWA event two years ago in 2019, and was scheduled to compete there in 2020, before the event got canceled because of the pandemic.