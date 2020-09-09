Bemis’ Best: Clovis Crossfire hold donation drive

FRESNO, Calif. — People in the Central Valley are stepping up to help those impacted by the Creek Fire, and Tuesday, that included the Clovis Crossfire soccer club, which held a donation drive to gather much-needed supplies for those affected.

They held the drive at Riverview Elementary from 5:30-7:00 p.m., and the community responded.

“Went well,” said Crossfire head coach Erik Farfan. “Got a couple truck/van loads of water, pet food, pet carriers, cardboard boxes, and a bunch of food gift cards. We then transported the donations to Clovis North HS and Clovis Hills Church.”

Crossfire head coach Erik Farfan says several of the Crossfire families have been directly impacted and had to evacuate from their homes.