Beer coupon for blood donation in Fresno all this week

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A beer-themed blood drive is taking place in Fresno this week, with two local brewing companies encouraging blood donations.

Fresno’s Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company and Full Circle Brewing Company partnered with the Central California Blood Center to offer something special for anyone who donates before March 13.

“Donors who come in to donate from the beginning of March until this weekend, March 13, we’re offering them 50% off a four-pack, for a four-pack of beer from Full Circle and Tioga-Sequoia,” said Gordon Halstead with the Central California Blood Center.

The beer vouchers are redeemable from March 15 until March 20.