Beer and bowwow: Clovis brewery holds dog adoption event

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – An added bonus for anyone who wanted to get a craft beer in Clovis on Friday as MachineHead Brewing Co. held their first Brew Dog Adoption Event.

The brewery teamed up with Animal Rescue of Fresno to put together an evening featuring a special brew and adoptable dogs.

“The goal is not only to get dogs in a home – it’s to educate people,” said Mindi Miller with Animal Rescue of Fresno. “Help them if they’re having questions or problems with their dog. We want to try and be here, even if they didn’t adopt from us we want to try to keep those dogs in homes.”

MachineHead Brewery Co. also donated a portion of the night’s proceeds to Animal Rescue of Fresno.