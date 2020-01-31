Bears great Jimbo Covert talks being elected to Hall of Fame

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (Nexstar) – Jimbo Covert, the former offensive tackle for the 1986 Super Bowl champion Chicago Bears, was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year.

Covert is one of 10 “seniors” in the 2020 Centennial Slate for the Class of 2020. Seniors are players who last played more than 25 years ago.

The Bears great joined Big Game Bound on Thursday to talk about getting that phone call.

“It’s such a remarkable feeling,” he said. “When you get that call, it’s just you think you can remain composed but you can’t. It’s just your whole life flashes in front of you in one second. Your wife, your kids, your family, your parents, everybody, all your teammates. It’s pretty emotional.”

You can watch the full interview with Jimbo Covert in the video above. Big Game Bound streams live on this site all week long at 1 p.m. ET with guests previewing Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.