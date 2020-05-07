Bars and restaurants remain in limbo, some already closing for good

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — While some businesses are on the road to reopen, for others it’s still up in the air.

Bars and restaurants still have no timetable for reopening and, because of that, some closures are becoming permanent.

Full Circle Olympic is one of them. In a Facebook post, the brewery announced the lack of revenue put them in a position they couldn’t recover from.

Despite still offering pickup, curbside and even delivery orders for customers since the pandemic caused the closures — Full Circle Brewing hasn’t been making enough to keep their Downtown Fresno and Tower District locations open.

Since March, we’ve seen how bars and restaurants have adapted to COVID-19 guidelines, mostly transitioning from dine-in to takeout.

For 13 Prime Steak in Clovis, takeout was working at first. However, sales have gone down, so much the restaurant will be fully closing starting May 11 until dining in can resume.

Falina Marihart, owner and CFO of 13 Prime Steak, said the focus now is preparing for the day the restaurant can reopen.

It’s the mindset of the local California Restaurant Association chapter, which Marihart is a part of. She said the group is working to create a set of safety and health guidelines for all restaurants in the area.

“Right now, with the help of the CRA and the local restaurant team in Fresno — they’re going to be the ones who are going to decide what’s in this plan,” Marihart said. She adds the plan will be sent to the Fresno County Department of Public Health for approval.

The goal is to get to where we were prior to the pandemic and Marihart knows it’s going to take awhile to get there.

“It’s going to be a slow process. I think it’s going to take several months, if not, into next year.”

