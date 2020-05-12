Barriers and face masks: How car dealerships operate in a pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Car dealerships are among the businesses in Fresno that were allowed to re-open Monday – but with extra precautions.

At Lithia Subaru of Fresno, hand sanitizers were placed at each desk and there were barriers designed to separate customers and employees.

There were also signs at the windows reminding customers about social distance, as well as wear face masks. Face masks are one of the requirements for reopening issued by city officials.

General Manager at Lithia Subaru Fresno Frank Perez said they’ve been relying on online sales for almost two months but that has allowed them to prepare for the new guidelines.

“Last couple of months, very interesting, very challenging, but it made us improve at the same time, trying to understand the new experiences that customers are going to be going through,” Perez said.

Perez says online sales are something the dealership will continue to do. Customers can order online and complete the paperwork over the phone. Employees can then drop off the cars to the customer’s home.

Inside Lithia Subaru of Fresno, there was also someone cleaning the doors and tables. Perez said cleaning around the store is taking place every two hours.

President of the Fresno/Clovis New Car Dealer Association Mike Gibson says it’s important to follow the guidelines required by the city.

“Everybody looks forward to seeing clients they haven’t seen in a long time or team members. Now, we’re just trying to figure out that, as we move forward, we’re adhering to the directives and staying safe,” Gibson said.

Other businesses allowed to open Monday include furniture and electronic stores. The city of Fresno requires them to follow social distancing protocols. That includes one customer per 500 square feet, no returns for 30 days, and requiring employees and customers to wear a mask.

Mayor Lee Brand said it’s up to the businesses to enforce that customers and employees wear face masks, but code enforcement will be notified if a complaint is filed to the city.

“Code enforcement would go out there and give them a warning first, hope to get them to comply first,” he said.

Brand says if the city sees a surge in COVID-19 cases, this first phase of reopening allows them to pull back if they need to.

“If two weeks from now, the health indicator is going the wrong direction, big spike in cases, hospitalization rates are increasing, then we can slow it down, it’s like a dimmer switch,” he said.

COVID-19 resource links:

