Barn and vacant mobile home destroyed in a large grass fire outside Clovis

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – A barn and a mobile home were both destroyed Tuesday following a grass fire that created a plume of smoke seen for miles around, according to Fresno County Fire.

The blaze started around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Teague and Fowler avenues. The area is primarily dry grass.

Fire crews arrived to find the barn and nearby grass on fire. It quickly grew to around 15 acres, from Fowler to as far as Armstrong Avenue north of Nees. Drone footage supplied by Fresno County Fire shows how far it spread.

Fresno County fire said the wind and accessibility were difficult.

“With the farmhouses, the challenge is getting the firefighters into those areas to protect and at the same time trying to extinguish the fire,” said Batallion Chief Seth Brown.

In total, 50 firefighters and 15 engines from Fresno County Fire, Fresno Fire Department, and Clovis Fire Department, attended the scene.

No homes were destroyed in the fire and no injuries were reported.

