FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the spirit of the “Barbie” movie premiere this week, Valley Animal Center is helping get your pets in on the action.

Valley Animal Center is hosting “Furever Dream House” photo shoots for your pet on Friday, July 21 from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m.

The cost is $40.00 at the door and $35.00 for booking ahead of time. Each 20-minute session includes a 4×6 print copy to take home and three digital copies to order prints and share online.

Fur-iendly Guidlines for the event include:

Only one outfit and up to four persons/pets at one time for every 20-minute photo session.

Dogs must be leashed and cats must be in crates until the photographer is ready for the photos.

Event organizers say there will also be pink outfits and accessories available for pets to dress up in.

Proceeds from the photos will help adoptable pets find their forever home.

Valley Animal Center is located at 3934 North Hayston Avenue in Fresno.