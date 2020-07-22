Barbershop moving outside to continue operating during the pandemic

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – In an effort to stay in business, a barbershop in Clovis is preparing to move outside.

The order from the governor’s office blocks hair salons from doing business inside. In response, The Great American Barbershop in Clovis is scrambling to put together a hair-cutting station in its parking lot.

“I think that’s the hardest thing, you didn’t know how long it’s going to last,” said salon owner Tye Featherstone.

Hair salons, nail services, and barbershops were forced to close for several months at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. They were then able to open, but only for a few weeks before being told to close again in areas where COVID-19 cases have spiked. All Central Valley counties, except Mariposa County, are included on the state’s watch list.

“This isn’t about making money, this is really our protest, this is ridiculous,” Featherstone said.

The state requirements include putting up a one-sided tent and requiring face masks.

Featherstone says they have always had safety protocols in place.

“Outside of a hospital or a dental office, we’re the only ones licensed in disease and infection control, so for us, nothing really changed other than we couldn’t put as many people in and we just had to wear masks.”

Featherstone says the tents are expensive, so only the locations in Clovis and on Fresno’s Friant Road will continue operations outside.

“Might be able to have three chairs but we need six feet on either side, then we’re going to drag some power out there and we’re working on getting some misters which will help a little bit,” said Featherstone.

The two locations are expected to re-open Thursday. Clients will have to schedule an appointment online.

