Live Now
Where is Santa right now? Track his route live with NORAD

Bald eagle shot and killed in Indiana, reward offered

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN/WFLA) – Wildlife officials are searching for whoever shot and killed a bald eagle in Indiana.

The bird was discovered with a gunshot wound in Bedford, and later died as a result of the injury.

The national bird of the U.S. was once endangered due to hunting and pesticides. It’s no longer considered endangered, but it’s still protected by federal, state and municipal laws.

A reward is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com