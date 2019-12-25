Bald eagle shot and killed in Indiana, reward offered

(CNN/WFLA) – Wildlife officials are searching for whoever shot and killed a bald eagle in Indiana.
The bird was discovered with a gunshot wound in Bedford, and later died as a result of the injury.
The national bird of the U.S. was once endangered due to hunting and pesticides. It’s no longer considered endangered, but it’s still protected by federal, state and municipal laws.
A reward is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest.
