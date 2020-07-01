Bakersfield Police searching for two suspects wanted for questioning in sexual assault case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects wanted for questioning regarding a sexual assault investigation. Police say the assault happened one week ago on June 23 in the 100 block of 17th Street downtown, just blocks from the Union Avenue Crab in a Bag and Tropicana Motor Inn.

Below are the composites for the two men police are looking for:

The first suspect is a Hispanic man around 20 to 30 years old, 5’10, with medium build, brown eyes and dark short hair. He has a tattoo with cursive writing on his left shoulder.

The second suspect is a Black man with light complexion, around 30 years old, 6’0, with a slim build, brown eyes and short, dark beard. He also has a black dot tattoo under his left eye.

Police say the pair were last seen in a newer model, four-door, Black Mercedes Benz.

