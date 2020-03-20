Breaking News
Bakersfield Police asking for community help finding missing 10-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police are asking for community help finding a missing, at-risk 10-year-old girl. Vanessa Martin is considered at-risk because of her age.

Martin was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Espee Street, in a neighborhood just blocks from Weill and Joshua Parks in central Bakersfield.

She’s 5′ 5″ tall, weighs 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, black sweat pants, red shoes and a purple scarf.

Anyone with information about where Martin may be is asked to call Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111.

