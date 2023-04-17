FRESNO, Calif. – In this age of the transfer portal, college rosters can change dramatically from year-to-year, and we are seeing that play out with the Fresno State men’s basketball program this offseason.

Brinson enters portal

On Monday, we learned guard Jordan Brinson has entered the transfer portal.



Brinson transferred into Fresno State last offseason from Salt Lake Community College, where he was the team’s leading scorer in 2021-22. Before that, he spent his freshman season at UAB, where he played in 26 games and made 4 starts, and his sophomore campaign at Utah Valley, where he played in 12 games with six starts.

His Fresno State career never really gathered any momemtum though, as he was limited by a knee injury and only saw action in three games for the Bulldogs at the beginning of the season, scoring two points in 19 total minutes.

With Brinson leaving, that makes five Bulldogs off last season’s roster who have now entered the portal (Jordan Campbell, Anthony Holland, Destin Whitaker, Jemarl Baker Jr. are the others), but a couple of last year’s starters do appear to be excited about returning.



Three-year Bulldog Leo Colimerio tweeted out his intention to return last week.

And last season’s leading scorer for Fresno State, point guard Isaiah Hill, has been retweeting announcements about the three new additions to the Fresno State roster this offseason, which would lead you to believe he plans on coming back as well.

Last week, the program officially announced the addition of Xavier Dusell, Enoch Boakye, and Isaiah Pope, and Hill retweeted all three of those announcements from Fresno State basketball’s official twitter account.

The Bulldogs have four more open scholarship spots to fill at this point.

Baker Jr. lands at New Mexico

One of those five Bulldogs who has entered the portal, graduate transfer Jemarl Baker Jr., appears to have found his new college home, and it’s one of the Bulldogs’ rivals in the Mountain West.



Monday, Baker Jr. posted a photo of himself to his instagram account in a New Mexico basketball jersey, and announced he was committed to the Lobos.



Baker was Fresno State’s second-leading scorer last season, but also struggled to find consistency with his outside shot.

Jemarl Baker, 6-5 grad transfer guard from Fresno State, has committed to UNM Lobos, per IG



• Former 4-star recruit, 1 yr at Kentucky, 1.5 at Arizona, past 2 at Fresno St (just 5 games in 2022)

• This season 12.5 ppg, 2.9 apg (had 43pt game)

• 14.5ppg/5.0apg in 2 games vs UNM pic.twitter.com/5Xw05pjceJ — Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) April 18, 2023

Ex-Bulldogs Lawson, Strong enter football portal

Meantime, the spring transfer portal for college football opened on Saturday, and on Monday two Bulldogs, defensive lineman Matt Lawson and nickelback Reggie Strong, announced on social media they have entered the portal.



Lawson was a five-year player who had 12 tackles this past season.



Strong was a four-year Bulldog who played in nine games last year, but did not record a tackle.

Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford was asked about football’s spring portal window opening after the Spring Preview on Saturday.

“Thankfully, we don’t have a lot of space to make a lot of movements,” said Tedford. “I don’t know what’s gonna happen with our team, if kids wanna go in the portal, I don’t know that. We will have exit interviews with them, cause now, they really have to identify where they are, with the depth, if their window of opportunity has run out. Is it better for them to move on? So, we really have to evaluate all of that, and see if we have a major need, which is not all over the place. But if we have a major need, then we will take advantage of at least looking into the portal.”

One area where the program might be looking for someone in the portal is at slot receiver, and Monday Alante Brown, a former three-year receiver at Nebraska who is in the portal, tweeted that Fresno State has offered him already.