Bailey’s Bites: On The Road: Mad Duck Craft Brewing

FRESNO, California (KSEE-KGPE) – We set out to find some great fish tacos and a nice brew in the Valley. Well, we found one with a crispy bite and great flavor. 

We also learned they served something called Loaded Tots? Yes, please!

Bailey’s Bites is going on the road to Mad Duck Craft Brewing in Fresno for Baja Fish tacos!

Mad Duck Craft Brewing
3085 E. Campus Pointe Dr. Fresno, CA 93710
559.325.3825

7050 N. Marks Ave. Fresno, CA 93711
559.840.3825

765 W. Herndon #200 Clovis, CA 93612
559.298.3825

