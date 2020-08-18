Back to school week in the Central Valley

FRESNO Calif. (KGPE) — It’s the first day of virtual instruction and Clovis Unified welcomed back their students with their long-standing tradition of ringing the bell at Jefferson Elementary School.

This 136 year old tradition signifies the start of the school year for more than 40,000 students within Clovis Unified.

Kacey Gibson is the principal of Young Elementary School. She said it was great to see her students and parents out picking up their school supplies.

“I’m excited to finally see our families on our campus to kind of share where their child is going to get school even if it’s from a distance,” said Gibson.

Monday morning students and their parents stopped by their school to pick up supplies and meet and greet their teacher.

Clovis Unified Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell hopes students are excited for this new adventure of online learning.

“We all know that for any of us to sit and stay watching a screen all day is challenging so there are a lot of innovative and creative ways our teachers can keep our kids engaged and excited about their learning,” said O’Farrell.

O’Farrell said electronic glitches will happen and she is asking her students and teachers to make the best out of this current situation.

For Fresno Unified School District Monday and Tuesday are meet in greet for students to get acquainted with online learning.

According to Bob Nelson, the superintendent of Fresno Unified actual instruction starts Wednesday, August 19.

“Some of our servers went down because we had 70,000 people trying to access our website all at one time. So we took them down, doubled the number of servers, they are back online right now. But, clearly, school spirit has not been sequestered in the pandemic period so it has been exciting and people are fired up to be back,” said Nelson.

Nelson said they are gearing up for the big day by sending out thousands of electronics to their students.

“So over the weekend we distributed like 9,000 devices going out by FedEx it’s pretty crazy and we have a post showing all these devices going out,” said Nelson.

